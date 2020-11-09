Society Flight brings home nearly 360 Vietnamese from US, Japan In the face of COVID-19, nearly 360 Vietnamese citizens in the US and Japan were repatriated on a flight that landed at Da Nang International Airport on November 8.

Society Association of Vietnamese in Macau debuts The Association of Vietnamese in Macau debuted at a virtual ceremony organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General for Hong Kong and Macau on November 8.

Society Micronesia provides 100,000 USD in aid to Vietnamese flood victims The Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) has passed a legal provision giving 100,000 USD in aid to help flood victims in central Vietnam, according to the National Assembly (NA)’s Office.

Society COVID-19: Citizens from Germany, Romania brought home More than 340 Vietnamese citizens in Germany and Romania have been brought home on a flight operated by Vietnam Airlines.