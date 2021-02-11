Outside a lockdown area (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – In the past 12 hours to 6am February 11, 18 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Hai Duong (15 cases) and Quang Ninh (3 cases) provinces, taking the national count to 2,109, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Of the total, 1,215 cases are locally-transmitted, with 522 logged since the latest outbreak started on January 27.



There are 114,796 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas now under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 1,480 patients have been given the all-clear. Among those still under treatment, 18 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 11 twice and 4 thrice.



The Health Ministry urges people to strictly follow the 5K principle to stop the spread of the pandemic, particularly when the Lunar New Year festival, the most important festival in a year for Vietnamese, is coming. The 5K principle means Khau trang (Facemask) – Khu khuan (Disinfection) – Khoang cach (Keeping distance) – Khong tap trung dong nguoi (No gathering) – Khai bao y te (Medical declaration)./.