Health Six imported cases of COVID-19 reported on December 25 Six imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours to 6pm on December 25, raising the national count to 1,439, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health HIV transmission risks high among adolescents Vietnam has seen an increase in the number of adolescents infected with HIV, especially among gays.

Health Vietnam reports 12 new imported COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded 12 new imported COVID-19 cases on December 24 evening, raising the total number of infections in the country to 1,433.