New decree restricts use of alcohol on screen
The Government has issued a decree stipulating the details of several articles to the Law on Prevention and Control of Harmful Effects of Alcohol, including restricting the use of images of actors and actresses drinking alcohol in theatrical, film and television works.
Illustrative image (Source: internet)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Government has issued a decree stipulating the details of several articles to the Law on Prevention and Control of Harmful Effects of Alcohol, including restricting the use of images of actors and actresses drinking alcohol in theatrical, film and television works.
Under the document, the use of alcohol for artistic purposes must be conducted in necessary circumstances of depicting historical figures or criticising the drinking of alcohol.
However, these sequences must be considered and approved by authorities.
In addition, theatrical, cinematographic and television works are requested to avoid praising organisations or individuals who have succeeded in producing or selling alcohol.
The decree also bans drinking alcohol in public spaces, such as parks, cinemas, theatres and bus stops.
The decree came into force on February 24./.