Society Korean passengers flown back home from Da Nang city Twenty passengers from the Republic of Korea were flown back to their home country on February 25 night, one day after their arrival in the central city of Da Nang.

Society Foreign Ministry issues travel warnings amidst COVID-19 epidemic The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Vietnamese citizens against travelling to areas with COVID-19 outbreaks or vulnerable to the epidemic as warned by foreign countries.

Society Fire breaks out at Vietnamese market in Czech Republic A fire broke out at Vietnamese market Svaty Kriz in Cheb city in the Czech Republic’s province of Karlovy Vary near the border with Germany early on February 25.

Society Hanoi to quarantine people arriving from epidemic-hit areas in RoK Hanoi will impose quarantine measures on people arriving from or going through Daegu and North Gyeongsang, areas with COVID-19 outbreaks in the Republic of Korea.