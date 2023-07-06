Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)

Bangkok (VNA) - Shoppertainment, where content and commerce converge on a platform, has become the next era of online commerce, expected to be worth 1 trillion USD across Asia-Pacific by 2025, said Sirinit Virayasiri, head of business marketing for Thailand TikTok.



According to a survey by Toluna, 97% of Thai users of short video platform TikTok responded during the sales season after watching advertising on TikTok. The research found TikTok users are 3.5 times more willing to spend 10,000 to 17,600 THB during the mega-sales season compared with non-TikTok users.



Sirinit said 80% of TikTok users in Thailand shopped in TikTok shops during the mega sales seasons in 2022. The top three categories are fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, and food and beverages.



The top drivers that fuel consumer purchases during mega sales are free delivery, coupons and discounts, and the ability to pay with cash on delivery, she added.



According to the "2022 Future of Commerce" study by TikTok and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), with TikTok shop's seamless integration, consumers do not have to leave the platform to complete their purchase, a clear and easier alternative for 85% of consumers who switch apps during a purchase journey online.



Sirinit said the company has more than 325 million people on the platform every month and it is empowering more than 15 million businesses across Southeast Asia./.