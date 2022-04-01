New economic policy takes effect on April 1
Hanoi, (VNA) – A new circular issued by the Ministry of Planning and Investment takes effect on April 1 guiding the supervision and assessment of foreign investment in Vietnam.
Regarding assessment of foreign investment, Circular 02/2022/TT-BKHDT regulates the contents subject to final assessment, including the pace of contribution of charter capital, legal capital and investment capital by foreign-invested economic organizations to foreign-invested projects.
The mobilization of capital and the use of mobilized capital is also subject to assessment as are the pace of project implementation in comparison with set schedule; the use of land and labour in the investment projects; the compliance to environmental protection regulations; and the performance of financial obligations to the State.
The circular also requires evaluation of the realization of projects’ targets and the benefits that they bring about.
The supervision and assessment of investment in the stock market will be carried out in line with legal regulations governing the securities industry./.