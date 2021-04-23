New eight imported cases reported on April 22, over 128,600 vaccinated
During the past 12 hours to 6am April 23, eight new imported cases were confirmed, who were put under quarantine right after their arrivals, with five in Ho Chi Minh City and three in Nam Dinh, reported the Health Ministry.
Illustrative image
Vietnam logged a total of 2,824 COVID-19 cases as of 6am on April 23, including 910 cases from January 27.
So far, as many as 39,191 people who had close contact with or entered from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine, including 518 in hospitals, 23,668 in other facilities and 14,985 at homes.
The ministry’s Medical Services Administration reported that 2,490 patients have been given the all-clear from the virus.
Among patients under treatment, 12 tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 once, 11 twice and 17 others thrice.
According to the ministry, an additional 20,203 Vietnamese were vaccinated against COVID-19 on April 22, bringing the total number of vaccinated people to 128,610.
The same day, a working delegation led by Deputy Health Minister and deputy head of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control Prof. Tran Van Thuan inspected anti-pandemic work in the southern province of Soc Trang.
Soc Trang is among the 13 provinces nationwide and the two provinces in the south without any infections.
Southern border provinces are tightening border control to prevent illegal entry. The An Giang provincial border guards reported on April 22 that they worked with counterparts in Dong Thap to promptly prevent 12 people who were going to illegally enter Vietnam.
From January-April, Tay Ninh provincial border guards discovered 131 illegal entry cases involving 403 immigrants, and launched criminal proceedings against four people in two cases./.
