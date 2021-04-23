Health Five more COVID-19 cases raise national tally to 2,806 Vietnam recorded five new cases of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 21, raising the national count to 2,806, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Infographic All senior citizens to be covered by health insurance in 2021 According to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, Vietnam has about 500,000 poor elderly people who have not been covered by health insurance. In 2021, the country has set a target of ensuring health insurance coverage for all above-mentioned poor elderly people.

Health COVID-19: Ten new cases raise national total to 2,801 Vietnam recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 20, bringing the national tally to 2,801, according to the Health Ministry.