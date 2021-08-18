Illustrative image. (Photo: cied.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Environment Administration under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has compiled 15 draft regulations on environment-related standards which will be promulgated this year as a foundation for the implementation of the 2020 Law on Environmental Protection that takes effect from the beginning of 2022.



It includes five sets of standards on environmental quality, four on waste, and six on imported scrap as raw materials for production.



According to Vo Tuan Nhan, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, the standards are built based on a new approach, which will act as a driving force for businesses to modernise technology and help the country develop sustainably.



He said the compiling teams have researched experience and standards of developed countries and those of countries at the same development level as Vietnam to devise regulations suitable for the country.



The ministry aims to issue 31 sets of national technical standards related to the environment during the period 2020-2022, with 25 sets of standards replacing the current 48, and six new ones as stipulated in the 2020 Law on Environmental Protection./.