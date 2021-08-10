Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Economic experts have emphasised the need to have a new impetus to improve economic growth in the remaining months of 2021 towards realising the growth target for the year set by the Government and the National Assembly.



Vietnam’s economic growth is forecast to expand by 6 percent this year.



According to Le Trung Hieu from the General Statistics Office, the country’s GDP growth in the first six months increased by 5.64 percent.



It is difficult to achieve the yearly growth target of 6.5 percent set by the Government amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is weakening the internal capacity of the national economy.



To realise the growth target of 6 percent required in the National Assembly’s Resolution on socio-economic development plan in 2021, Hieu said that the economic growth needs to rise by 6.3 percent in the last six months of the year.



This goal is completely feasible if the epidemic is controlled soon, and synchronous solutions of the Government proves effective, he noted.



Economic experts agreed that the economic growth in the remaining months of the year completely depends on the ability to control the pandemic.



Nguyen Minh Cuong - Chief economist of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Vietnam underlined the importance of vaccination in the time to come, saying that this is the drive and the hope for economic recovery.



Apart from accelerating vaccination campaigns, it is necessary to speed up disbursement of public investment because it still plays a leading role in economic growth, he said./.