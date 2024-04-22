In 1954, Pha Din Pass played a crucial role as the lifeline and sole route for transporting essential supplies to the Vietnamese army on the battlefield of Dien Bien Phu.

Despite the steep and dangerous terrain, the Vietnamese army and people used all their strength to pull anti-aircraft guns to the top of the Pass, at an altitude of more than 1,600 metres. Pha Din Pass then earned legendary status.

Connecting the two provinces of Son La and Dien Bien, Pha Din Pass boasts a winding road and stunning natural scenery. The climate is pleasant and cool during the summer, while spring treats visitors to brilliant flower blossoms in the northwest forests.

One of the must-see local destinations is the Pha Din Pass tourist area.

At the foot of Pha Din Pass, the villages of Mong and Thai ethnic people are undergoing remarkable transformations.

In recent years, agricultural products such as coffee, amomum (cardamom), and docynia indica (a medicinal fruit) have become regional specialties, helping local people escape from poverty./.

VNA