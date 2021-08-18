New medical establishments for COVID-19 treatment open in HCM City
New intensive care unit in HCM City (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - A new intensive care unit (ICU) and a hospital for COVID-19 treatment were inaugurated in Ho Chi Minh City on August 18 to meet demand for treatment in the country’s largest hotspot.
The ICU at the COVID-19 treatment hospital No.14 managed by the Hue Central Hospital has more than 300 medical workers. There are 500 beds and the number can be raised to 600 if necessary.
With support from Novaland Group, the construction of the centre was finished in a short time and it may receive patients in the next few days, according to Director of the Hue Central Hospital Dr Pham Nhu Hiep.
The Tan Binh COVID-19 treatment hospital managed by Thong Nhat Hospital opened in HCM City’s Tan Binh district on the same day.
This is the first hospital for COVID-19 treatment in the city to provide treatment for all three kinds of COVID-19 patients – those with mild, medium or serious illness. Others of its kind in the city are usually specialised in one of the three patient groups.
With a total of 1,000 beds, the hospital arranged 50 beds for patients who need intensive care, 150 beds for patients who are in critical health conditions, 500 beds for patients with medium illness and 300 beds for patients with mild illness.
Le Dinh Thanh, Director of Thong Nhat Hospital and Tan Binh COVID-19 treatment hospital, said that as existing hospitals across the city were all overloaded due to increasing COVID-19 infections, it was difficult to transfer COVID-19 patients between facilities.
Thanh said that the newly established hospital for COVID-19 treatment would help patients reduce travel time and access proper medical care as soon as they were taken to the hospital.
The hospital would make necessary adjustments to match practical demand and ensure effective treatment, he added.
Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son, who is leading the ministry’s task force to support HCM City in COVID-19 prevention and control, said that together with existing facilities in the city, the Tan Binh hospital would create convenience for COVID-19 patients in accessing medical care quickly and effectively./.