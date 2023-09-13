New milestone in Vietnam - US relations
The historic State visit to Vietnam by US President Joe Biden at the invitation of Vietnamese Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong, where the two sides upgraded relations to the highest level, continues to receive international attention. Many foreign scholars have spoken positively about the visit.
Some believe that the upgrade of the relations is the result of strong, continued efforts by both countries to establish and build mutual understanding and chart a path forward.
According to scholars, the visit not only saw bilateral relations upgraded but will also have a positive impact on economies in the APEC region and countries in Southeast Asia./.