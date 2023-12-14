Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 14 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam offers additional 600,000 USD to Syria as earthquake relief aid The Vietnam Red Cross Society will send another 600,000 USD to Syria to assist the country in overcoming consequences of the February earthquake, raising the total aid from the Vietnamese Government and people to the Middle East country to 900,000 USD, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Al-Mikdad during their telephone talks on December 13.

Politics Chinese Party, State leader concludes state visit to Vietnam General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of the Chinese Party and State left Hanoi on December 13 afternoon, concluding their successful two-day state visit to Vietnam.