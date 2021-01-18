Culture - Sports Tourism park reopens to restore Vietnam’s thousand-year-old culture “Mot thoang Viet Nam” (Vietnam at a Glance), a tourism park recreating the beauty of Vietnam’s thousand-year-old traditional culture located on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh City, was reopened on January 16 after 10 years.

Culture - Sports New puppetry show promises fresh experience of Vietnamese culture The Hanoi-based Vietnam National Puppetry Theatre has launched an experimental art programme named “Trang” (The Moon) that features different types of puppetry to offer the audience a new experience of the Vietnamese culture.

Culture - Sports Exhibition on CPV to mark 13th National Party Congress An exhibition on the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) will be held at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts in Hanoi from January 18-24 to mark the CPV’s 91st founding anniversary (February 3, 1930 - 2021) and welcome the upcoming 13th National Party Congress.