The Vietnam Football Federation unveils new jerseys of national football teams for 2021. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) held a ceremony on January 18 to unveil new jerseys of national football teams for 2021, produced by Grand Sport.
According to the Thailand-based Grand Sport, the new uniforms feature a large red star in an echo effect design at the centre, which represents the resilience and unity of the Vietnamese people, the players, and the millions of football fans around the country.
The jerseys are made from high-quality, light, and moisture-absorbing fabric using advanced technology, the company said.
Speaking at the unveiling, VFF Secretary General Le Hoai Anh said the partnership between the VFF and Grand Sport will open the best conditions possible for Vietnamese national players during both training and competition, particularly at a time they are preparing for major matches this year and beyond.
He expects that all national football teams will play better and post the best results.
This is the sixth year Grand Sport has cooperated with the VFF to introduce new uniforms.
The group inked a sponsorship deal with the VFF in 2019 to provide sportswear and training gear for the national men and women’s football teams, along with the U16, U19, and fulsal teams. The deal is in place until 2023./.