Environment Exploring nine Ramsar sites of Vietnam Vietnam became a member of the Convention on Wetlands, known as the Ramsar Convention, in 1989. So far, nine wetlands in the country have been recognised as Ramsar sites – wetlands of international importance.

Environment Environment ministry moves from passive to proactive role in handling environmental issues The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has changed from a passive to a proactive role in handling environmental issues over the last several years, after the country confronted major challenges brought about by an unsustainable economic growth model and climate change.

Environment Hydro-meteorological sector continues to improve Improving the capacity of hydro-meteorological monitoring and forecasting as well as strengthening international cooperation are identified as two major tasks of the national hydro-meteorological sector in the future.