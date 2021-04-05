Politics Vietnam will continue making new miracles: new State President Vietnam will continue to make new miracles on the foundation of the nation’s glorious tradition, turning the country into a prosperous and strong one, stated newly-elected State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc while taking the oath of office on April 5.

