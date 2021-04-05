Chinh was elected as the Prime Minister for the 2016-2021 tenure with support from 462 of the 466 legislators present at the sitting.



He pledged absolute loyalty to the Fatherland, the people, and the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and affirmed that he will do his utmost to fulfil all tasks assigned by the Party, State, and people.



Chinh said priority will be given to upholding the respect for the law; strengthening discipline in the State administrative apparatus and society as a whole; effectively mobilising and using all resources for national development; developing strategic infrastructure; and stepping up national digital transformation and developing the digital economy.



Attention will be paid to developing a comprehensive social welfare system, with a focus on remote, border, and island regions and ethnic minority-inhabited areas, and caring for the material and spiritual lives of all people, the PM added./.

