New school year begins in Truong Sa
Khanh Hoa (VNA) – Schools in Truong Sa island district, the central province of Khanh Hoa, were adorned with flags and flowers as students joyfully celebrated the official start of the 2023-2024 school year on September 5.
Schools in Truong Sa township and Sinh Ton, Song Tu Tay and Da Tay A communes got embellishment before the festival. They were all equipped with sufficient facilities to serve the teaching and learning work.
Cao Van Truyen, a teacher from the Truong Sa primary school, expressed his honour, pride and happiness for his job on the remoted island, saying he and his colleagues have spared no efforts to pass down knowledge to generations of students.
At the opening ceremony for the new school year, gifts were presented to local students, encouraging them to strive for better academic achievements.
Khanh Hoa province is now home to more than 290,000 students, including 109,900 at primary schools, over 79,600 at secondary schools, and over 38,000 at high schools.
The provincial Department of Education splashed out more than 701 billion VND (29 million USD) on school construction and upgrade in preparation for the new school year./.