Society NA leader joins Vietnamese, Lao students welcoming new school year National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on September 5 attended a ceremony to welcome the new school year at the Vietnam-Laos Friendship High School in Hanoi’s suburban district of Phuc Tho.

Society Nearly 2.3 million Hanoi students begins new school year Kindergartens and elementary, secondary and high schools across the capital city of Hanoi welcomed their students back on September 5 morning for the 2023-2024 school year.

Society Tourists to Hanoi surge 51% during National Day holiday Hanoi welcomed about 640,000 tourists, including 41,000 foreigners, during the four-day National Day holiday, up 51% compared to the same period last year, according to the municipal Tourism Department.

Society Vietnam yet to receive any UK warning on dragon fruit: official The Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (Vietnam SPS Office) has not received any warning from the UK about dragon fruit exported from Vietnam that it violates food safety regulations, said deputy director of the agency Ngo Xuan Nam.