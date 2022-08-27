New South Wales, Victoria home to largest communities of Vietnamese speakers in Australia
Most of the 320,758 Vietnamese speakers in Australia resided in Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) states, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS)’s 2021 Census.
Accordingly, Victoria and NSW are respectively home to 118,801 and 117,907 Vietnamese speakers, each accounting for 37% of the total. They were followed by Queensland, where about 10% of the Vietnamese speakers are living.
In terms of 10 districts with highest numbers of Vietnamese-speaking people, there are nine located in Victoria and NSW, and only one in Queensland.
Without changes over the past decade, the Victorian suburb of St Albans topped the list. The number of the Vietnamese expats here gradually increased over time, from 7,831 people in 2011 to 11,102 people in 2021, accounting for 29.2% of the district’s population.
The next places belong to the districts of Cabramatta and Bankstown of NSW with 9,144 and 7,087 Vietnamese speakers, respectively, and Springvale of Victoria with 5,593 from the group.
Queensland’s Inala district, meanwhile, housed 4,691 Vietnamese speakers.
According to Vietnamese living in St Albans and Cabramatta, they chose these locations for their familiarity and comfort in many socio-cultural aspects, from language, lifestyle to food./.