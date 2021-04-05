Politics National Assembly to finish personnel work in last working week In the last working week from April 5-8, the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly will focus on finishing the personnel work for the State, NA and the Government.

Politics Politburo member assigned as Hanoi party leader Politburo member and Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung has been assigned by the Political Bureau as Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi to replace Politburo member Vuong Dinh Hue, who was elected Chairman of the National Assembly on March 31.

Politics Cambodian NA President congratulates new Vietnamese NA Chairman President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin has sent a letter of congratulations to newly-elected Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.