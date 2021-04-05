New State President, Prime Minister to be elected on April 5
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (centre) and other Party and State leaders cast ballots to elect a new State President on April 5 morning (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) is conducting procedures for electing a new State President and a new Prime Minister on April 5, the ninth working day of its 11th session.
In the morning, legislators are to listen to the NA Standing Committee reporting on outcomes of the group discussion about the Presidential candidacy.
They will then vote to approve the Presidential candidacy, followed by the election of the State President by secret ballot. After the election result is announced, they will discuss and vote on a resolution on the election.
Following that, the new State President will take the oath of office.
The President will submit the PM candidacy to the NA, which will later talk this issue in groups.
In the afternoon, the NA Standing Committee will present outcomes of the group discussion about the PM candidacy. The State President will also report on the acquisition of deputies’ relevant opinions.
Deputies will vote on the PM candidacy and elect a new PM by secret ballot.
After the election result is announced, they are set to scrutinise and vote on a resolution on the PM election.
The new PM will then be sworn into office.
For the rest of the afternoon sitting, the State President will propose the relief of the Vice State President to the NA while the NA Standing Committee will submit a proposal on the relief of some of its members, chairpersons of several NA committees, the NA Secretary General, and the Auditor General of the State Audit Office.
The proposals will later be discussed in groups by legislators./.