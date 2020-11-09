Health No new COVID-19 cases to report on Nov. 7 evening Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on November 7 evening, keeping the national count at 1,213, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health One more imported COVID-19 case recorded in Vietnam Vietnam recorded one new imported case of COVID-19 between 6pm on November 6 and 6am on November 7, raising the national count to 1,213, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Bladder tumours difficult to treat Eighty percent of bladder tumours are cancerous and difficult to treat, according to Dr Nguyen Hoang Luong of the urological endoscopy department at Binh Dan Hospital in HCM City.

Health Two imported COVID-19 cases reported on November 6 afternoon Vietnam recorded two imported COVID-19 cases on November 6 afternoon, raising the country’s total number of infections to 1,212, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.