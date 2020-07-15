Travel Quang Tri Ancient Citadel Quang Tri citadel on the bank of Thach Han river was the site of fierce battles during the US war in Vietnam. The site became the tomb of tens of thousands of Vietnamese soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national liberation. It now attracts many foreign and Vietnamese tourists.

Travel Thai Vi Temple – peaceful place in Ninh Binh province Thai Vi temple is located in a big valley of Van Lam hamlet, Ninh Hai Commune. The Van Lam villagers had built Thai Vi temple to remember the Kings of Tran Dynasty for the establishment of Vu Lam Royal step-over in 1258 after the kings passed away.

Destinations Ly Son island enchants tourists with pristine beauty Located 30km from Sa Ky fishing port in Quang Ngai province, Ly Son island has been emerged as an attractive tourist destination in recent years thanks to its pristine beaches.

Travel Da Nang city lures visitors with new tourism products With a great new festival ‘Fantastic Da Nang 2020’ from July 30 to August 5, the coastal city of Da Nang has taken the renowned annual event ‘Da Nang – Summer destination’ into a new level.