Health HCM City calls for Cuban investment in health care Ho Chi Minh City calls on Cuban businesses to invest in Vietnam's southern metropolis, particularly in the areas of Cuba’s strengths like health care, and biological product and specific remedy manufacturing, a municipal official said on June 30.

Health USAID, UNICEF donate 590 vaccine refrigerators to Vietnamese remote areas The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in partnership with UNICEF, has delivered 590 vaccine refrigerators to the Vietnamese Ministry of Health as part of support to further improve cold chain systems for routine immunisation and COVID-19 vaccination campaigns.

Health Training programme to transfer autologous stem cell transplantation The National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion has been organising a training programme from June 12 to August 4 for autologous stem cell transplantation techniques for multiple myeloma in several hospitals nationwide.

Health Vietnam, Japan share experience in non-communicable disease prevention, control Bach Mai Hospital in collaboration with Medical Excellence Japan (MEJ) and Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) on June 27 organised the 2nd Vietnam- Japan conference on the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).