Hanoi (VNA) - Thang Long-Ha Noi Heritage Preservation Centre announced on June 1 that archeologists have discovered new vestiges while conducting an excavation at Thang Long Imperial Citadel.



They were unearthed in the main area of Kinh Thien Palace.



Associate Prof. Dr. Tong Trung Tin, Chairman of the Vietnam Archaeological Association, said that excavation research is carried out annually at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel and archeologists always detect new findings.



This year it was conducted at Dan Tri courtyard, which is the centre of the heritage site. Archaeologists have discovered the vestiges of Dan Tri - the courtyard of the Vietnamese monarchies and Ngu Dao is the main route of the King when he entered and left the Royal Palace.



The result of this excavation has clarified a part of the architectural vestiges of Ly - Tran - Le from Doan Mon Gate to the Kinh Thien Palace. It also contributes more scientific evidence to the extremely complicated overlapping of relics in the central area of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel./.