New Vietnamese ambassador seeks to bolster Vietnam-Kenya ties
Newly-appointed Ambassador of Vietnam to Tanzania and Kenya Nguyen Nam Tien presented his letter of credentials to Kenyan President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta in the capital city of Nairobi on December 2.
Newly-appointed Ambassador of Vietnam to Tanzania and Kenya Nguyen Nam Tien presents his letter of credentials to Kenyan President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta in the capital city of Nairobi on December 2. (Photo: VNA)
Pretoria (VNA) – Newly-appointed Ambassador of Vietnam to Tanzania and Kenya Nguyen Nam Tien presented his letter of credentials to Kenyan President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta in the capital city of Nairobi on December 2.
Kenyatta congratulated Tien on his new mission in Kenya, saying that he expects the two countries will further consolidate the friendship and maintain effective coordination and support for each other at regional and international forums.
The president emphasised that Vietnam and Kenya should prioritise enhancing their trade and investment relations to boost the two-way trade to a height that matches both sides’ potential and strength.
Convey greetings from Vietnamese leaders to President Kenyatta, Ambassador Tien said he is honoured to become the new ambassador of Vietnam to the African country and delighted to see the bilateral partnership has constantly expanded over recent years, particularly in terms of economy and trade.
He said he looks forward to support from the government of Kenya in his term of office to be able to help deepen the ties between the two nations.
The diplomat went on to congratulate Kenya for securing a non-permanent seat at the United Nation’s Security Council (UNSC) between 2021 and 2022, noting it reflects Kenya’s increasing prestige and position in the region and the world.
Following the ceremony for the letter of credentials presentation, Ambassador Nguyen Nam Tien met with Paul Ndungu, who is in charge of affairs with Asia and Australia at the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Tien suggested the two countries strengthen ties through the exchange of delegations and the development of framework for bilateral cooperation. The two sides also need to continue backing each other at multilateral mechanisms.
Ndungu, for his part, said the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign and Affairs and he himself have always supported a closer relationship with Vietnam. He agreed that the two nations should increase delegation exchanges, accelerate bilateral trade and investment relations and step up cooperation at multilateral forums, especially between the ASEAN and East African Community (EAC).
Tien later had a meeting with Vietnamese people living in Kenya where he gave the updates on the country’s political, socio-economic situation in the time of COVID-19./.