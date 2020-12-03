Politics Greetings on 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic ties Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on December 2 sent greetings to First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba Raul Castro Ruz and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Politics Vietnam, Cuba write new pages in glorious history The 60th anniversary of Vietnam - Cuba diplomatic relations was celebrated on December 2 (1960 - 2020), with the special amity filled with outstanding milestones in mutual support, from Vietnam’s past struggle for national independence to the two nations’ current fight against COVID-19.

Politics Gathering in HCM City marks Thailand's National Day The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) organised a gathering on December 2 to celebrate the 93rd anniversary of Thailand's National Day and commemorate the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadei (December 5).

Politics Vietnam, New Zealand hold third defence policy dialogue Vietnam and New Zealand have agreed to outline a cooperation plan for the next three years with a view to elevating the defence collaboration to a new high, making it on par with the strategic partnership between the two nations.