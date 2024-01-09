At 2023 New Year book street festival (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The 2024 New Year book street festival will take place on Le Loi street, District 1 in Ho Chi Minh City from February 7-14, reported the municipal Department of Information and Communications on January 9.



The event, covering an expansive area of 11,200 sq.m, will feature more than 20 publishing houses showcasing over 3,000 titles, including Tet greeting poems and articles by President Ho Chi Minh; award-winning creative works centered around the theme "Studying and following the thought, morals and lifestyle of President Ho Chi Minh", along with books by revolutionary predecessors, Party and State leaders from different periods; spring newspapers and books by press agencies and journalists.



There will be display of materials, photos and works marking the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory and the signing of the Geneva Accords, the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army, and the 120th birth anniversary of Tran Phu; as well as a collection of valuable and rare publications.



The festival will also dedicate a space to technology in the book industry, featuring audiobooks, e-books and booths showcasing high-quality titles across diverse genres. A recreational area designated for children will offer visitors a place to unwind.



To kick off the Lunar New Year, hundreds of books will be distributed to visitors for free. Notably, a cashless payment option will be available for the first time, providing added convenience for them./.