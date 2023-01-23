Tet celebration by Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland held a programme celebrating the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival on January 22, the first day of Tet, with overseas Vietnamese, students and trainees taking part.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Phung The Long said two-way trade hit 2.3 billion USD last year, up nearly 2% year on year, with Vietnam enjoying a surplus. The country is now the third biggest economic partner of Switzerland in Southeast Asia.

The two countries are pushing on with negotiations for the signing of a free trade deal between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association grouping Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, he said.

The diplomat wished the Vietnamese community in Switzerland a new year of good health, happiness and success.

The same day, leaders of the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese association in the Czech Republic visited and extended New Year wishes to the Vietnamese in Sapa, the largest Vietnamese enclave, trading centre and market in Prague.

Ambassador Thai Xuan Dung wished that the Vietnamese community living would continue staying united together to overcome difficulties and welcome the New Year.

On the occasion, they visited Vinh Nghiem pagoda there to pray for a new year of peace and prosperity./.