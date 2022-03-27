New York Career Forum 2022 connects Vietnamese youths
More than 100 Vietnamese young people and students studying and working in the US attended a career forum organised by the Vietnamese Youths and Students’ Association in New York on March 26.
The event was held at the headquarters of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations, with a variety of activities, such as an online forum about studying in the US for high school students, career consultations, especially in the fields of finance and technology, and a talk to support Vietnamese youths and students to orient their careers as well as connect with companies with great potential globally, especially in the US.
Speaking at the forum, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the UN, affirmed that Vietnamese youths, whether working in Vietnam or abroad, are good for the country, contributing to raising its position and enhancing the value of Vietnamese people globally.
Every student, or every young person living, working and studying abroad is an ambassador of Vietnam who helps bring the nation's image to the world as well as bring knowledge of the world back to the homeland, he added.
More than 600 youths have participated in the programme’s webinars, not to mention about 35,000 young Vietnamese people attending online from all over the world.
During the event, many Vietnamese companies with headquarters abroad and many foreign companies with headquarters in Vietnam expressed their desire to recruit excellent, ambitious young Vietnamese students.
According to the US data, Vietnam has about 26,000 students studying in the US, ranking sixth among the countries with the largest number of international students here in the 2019-2020 academic year.
Meanwhile, statistics of the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training show that about 190,000 Vietnamese are currently studying abroad./.