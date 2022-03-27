Society President attends ceremony to honour outstanding Vietnamese young faces President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony in Hanoi on March 26 night to announce winners of the Vietnam Outstanding Young Face Award in 2021.

Society Railway sector expects over 200 mln USD to upgrade weak bridges, tunnels The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) has proposed the Ministry of Transport allocate a total of 4.76 trillion VND (208.1 million USD) to repair and upgrade weak bridges and tunnels so as to increase the capacity of trains and ensure traffic safety.

Society A language therapist with passionate love for Hanoi Anne Sophie, a French language therapist, has for years formed a strong attachment to Hanoi and lives with her happy family here. Being passionate about music, Anne and the Hanoi Voices’ members have been spreading their love for Vietnam to the public.