Culture - Sports Send-off ceremony for female footballers to 2023 FIFA World Cup A ceremony was held in Hanoi on July 4 to send off footballers to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup which is scheduled to take place in New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20.

Culture - Sports Tay Son Dynasty worshipping platform unearthed in Hue During the second phase of the archaeological excavation of Ban Mountain in the central province of Hue, experts have published data on the scale and structure of the Heaven-worshipping platform of the Tay Son Dynasty (1778-1802).