ASEAN Leaders recognise Vietnam’s remarkable leadership as ASEAN Chair: Cambodian ministry ASEAN leaders commended the remarkable leadership of Vietnam as ASEAN Chair in steering the bloc’s priorities in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release issued by the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on late November 13.

