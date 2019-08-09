At the signing ceremony (Source: VNA)

- An agreement on communication cooperation in the 2019-2020 period was signed between the People’s Committee of Vinh Phuc province and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on August 8.The cooperation agreements aims to comprehensively promote prominent achievements of Vinh Phuc, contributing to developing the locality into one of industry, services and tourism centre in the north and the country, and supporting local leaders’ management.The two sides will actively coordinate to verify, clarify, rectify or refute false information about activities in the province, contributing to the locality’s stability and development.Information related to the locality will be posted in Vietnamese, English, French, Spanish and Chinese by the VNA at the portal https://vnanet.vn, and information products of the VNA include: Tin Tuc newspaper, Vietnam News, the website https://www.vietnamplus.vn, Le Courrier du Vietnam, VNA television channel Vnews.vnanet.vn, and the website https://bnews.vn.Speaking at the signing ceremony, General Director of the VNA Nguyen Duc Loi stressed that as a strategic information agency of the Party and State, and the function as the national news agency, the VNA is providing accurate, objective, reliable information to press agencies in and outside the country.He also expressed his hope that the local authority will continue to create favorable conditions for VNA reporters to quickly access information in all aspects.Chairman of the Vinh Phuc People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tri praised the VNA’s contributions, including its representative office in Vinh Phuc, which help promote the locality’s development.He hoped the VNA will continues to promote its role and function of the national news agency in the coming time.-VNA