Next repatriation flight for Vietnamese in Ukraine to land home on March 10
The second flight to bring home Vietnamese people evacuating from war-ravaged Ukraine is scheduled to arrive in Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport at 5:15 am on March 10.
Vietnamese citizens evacuated from Ukraine wait for boarding a flight to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
Operated by Bamboo Airway, the flight carries nearly 300 Vietnamese citizens from Poland’s Warsaw to Hanoi. It comes after the first repatriation flight with 287 passengers on board, which was run by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and landed in Hanoi at noon on March 8. Both flights have been arranged and fully funded by the Government of Vietnam.
After the first flight, there were about 400 Vietnamese citizens left in Romania and some 700 in Poland.
As of 4pm on March 9, Vietnamese representative agencies in Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia had hosted close to 4,000 Vietnamese fleeing Ukraine./.