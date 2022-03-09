Society Exhibition highlights Vietnam Women’s Union's achievements An exhibition showcasing the achievements of the Vietnam Women's Union in the struggle for national independence and reunification and the cause of national construction and integration kicked off in Hanoi on March 9.

Society Vietnamese associations abroad pledge coordination to support Vietnamese in Ukraine Vietnamese associations in Ukraine, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Germany and Hungary have pledged to work closely in citizen protection and support for the Vietnamese community in Ukraine.

Society Quang Binh fishermen raise awareness of marine protection Fishermen of the central coastal province of Quang Binh take along rubbish bags during their long sea trips to bring garbage to land instead of discharging it to the ocean.

Society New criteria for basic, advanced new-style rural communes issued A new set of criteria for new-style rural communes and another for advanced new-style rural communes for the 2021-2025 period were issued on March 8 following Decision No.318/QD-TTg.