Nghe An's gifts presented to a district in Xiangkhouang (Photo: VNA)

Nghe An (VNA) – The central province of Nghe An has taken a series of measures to comprehensively foster its relations with Laos’ Xiangkhouang province.



Nghe An has supported the Lao locality in training athletes and developing high-quality human resources by granting scholarships. About 90 local businesses are investing in projects worth over 200 million USD in Laos.



It has also implemented the construction of the 200-bed Xiangkhouang friendship hospital at an estimated cost of 497.25 billion VND (21.45 million USD). Training has also been given to Lao medical staff from the province.



Assisting Xiangkhouang’s COVID-19 prevention and control, Nghe An has sent aid packages of food and medical equipment valued at over 1.1 billion VND in total.



Meanwhile, Xiangkhouang has worked with Nghe An’s search team in finding, gathering, and repatriating of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in the area. To date, the sides have repatriated a total of 12,478 sets of remains.



Le Hong Vinh, Vice Chairman of the Nghe An People’s Committee, said the two provinces are working to step up their friendship and comprehensive collaboration in line with their demand and potential in addition to socio-economic growth and defence-security consolidation./.