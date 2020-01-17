Society Account receiving foreign money in Hanoi disturbance case frozen The Ministry of Public Security on January 17 said that through its investigation into the disturbance case in Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s suburban district of My Duc, authorities have found a number of domestic and foreign individuals and organisations provide money to rioters in the case.

Society Da Nang welcomes overseas Vietnamese home for Tet Authorities of the central city of Da Nang held a gathering on January 17 with overseas Vietnamese (OVs) who returned to the homeland to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Society University, Hitachi Systems Vietnam ink deal for smart lab A smart laboratory using new digital technology will be developed at the Hanoi University of Mining and Geology (HUMG) in order to help its students learn advanced industrial technologies needed for global economic integration.

Society Vietnamese people trafficker arrested in UK A Vietnamese man described by authorities in Europe as a major people smuggler has been arrested in the United Kingdom.