Nghe An, Thanh Hoa police seize huge amount of trafficked drug
Police of the central province of Nghe An have arrested two Lao drug traffickers, seizing 20 bricks of heroin and 12kg of methamphetamine.
Nghe An (VNA) -
Through investigations, the force discovered a trans-national drug trafficking ring from Laos to Vietnam, with armed Lao traffickers as ringleaders.
On January 16 in Thanh Chuong district, the police, in cooperation with border guards at the Thanh Thuy border gate, busted the ring.
Thao Ho Vu, 26; and Chung Vang, 18, from Khamcot district, Bolikhamxay province of Laos, were arrested when they were trafficking the drugs from Laos to Vietnam.
A day earlier, police of Tinh Gia and Quang Xuong districts of the central province of Thanh Hoa also caught red handed two men trafficking 10 bricks of heroin and 4kg of methamphetamine in the two separated cases.
Further investigations into the cases are underway./.