Nguyen Quang Hai nominated among best midfielders in AFC Cup
Leading Vietnamese footballer Nguyen Quang Hai has been put forward to compete in the category for the best central midfielders in the AFC Cup’s All-time XI, as nominated by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reported.
Although Quang Hai may be young enough to continue playing in the competition for another decade, he has already left a significant mark on the continental competition, particularly following his exceptional performances in 2019, the radio cited the AFC website as saying.
“The then 22-year-old was simply devastating throughout the tournament, setting up a hatful of goals in the group stage and scoring two screamers in the Inter-zone play-off semi-final against Altyn Asyr, with only an away goals defeat to 4.25 SC preventing Hanoi from becoming the first Vietnamese club to reach the final”, outlines the AFC’s website.
The year ahead is set to see the return of Quang Hai to the competition as his club side Hanoi FC have qualified for the 2021 version of the AFC Cup.
The other Southeast Asian football players among the nominees include Therdsak Chaiman of Thailand, Stephan Schrock of the Philippines, Hariss Harun of Singapore, and Safiq Rahim of Malaysia./.