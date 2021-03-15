Culture - Sports Art project on Vietnamese royal costumes launched Theatre artists are taking part in a special project that replicates traditional Vietnamese clothes worn by royalty of various dynasties.

Culture - Sports Ceramic buffalo sculptures feature traditional culture A collection of ceramic sculptures, “Buffalo garden,” by artisan Tran Nam Tuoc features the traditional culture and also reminds a familiar image of the animal in Buddhist meditation.

Culture - Sports Largest whale skeleton on display in Binh Thuan Vietnam’s largest whale skeleton, over 20 metres in length and weighing 65 tonnes, is on display in Phan Thiet coastal town at Van Thuy Tu Temple.