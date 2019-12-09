Nguyen Tran Khanh Van crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2019
Nguyen Tran Khanh Van was crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 on the final night of the pageant which concluded in Nha Trang city, Khanh Hoa province on December 7.
-
Born in 1995, this beauty comes from Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
-
She overcame 44 other contestants across the country to secure the crown. With measurements of 83-60-90, she stands at 175 centimetre tall (Photo: VNA)
-
This is the fourth edition of Miss Universe Vietnam since the first time held in 2008 (Photo: VNA)
-
The semi-final and final rounds of the contest have all been held in Nha Trang, the capital city of Khanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)
-
Miss Universe Vietnam is a biannual national beauty pageant of Vietnam that selects a representative for Miss Universe international beauty pageant for the country (Photo: VNA)
-
On Saturday night, 44 contestants took part in three performances in swimsuits, evening gowns and Q&A round (Photo: VNA)