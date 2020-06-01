Nguyen Van Quyet listed among best midfielders in Asia
V.League 1 defending champions Hanoi FC’s captain Nguyen Van Quyet has been listed among the nine best midfielders in Asian history by Fox Sports Asia.
Nguyen Van Quyet (Photo: VNA)
Notably, former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung of the Republic of Korea and Makoto Hasebe of Japan also made the list.
Quyet plays an important role with the capital team and was recently shortlisted for the Vietnam Golden Ball 2019./.