Culture - Sports Online theatre - An inevitable development trend of performing arts Complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic have halted art performances, causing difficulties for artists and units, and a shortage of "spiritual dishes" for the audiences, online theatre or online stage seem to be the most suitable way for performing arts to reach the audiences.

Culture - Sports More Vietnamese movies being posted on YouTube Movie buffs will be able enjoy some intriguing Vietnamese movies on the Vietnam Film Institute’s YouTube channel during social distancing, in an initiative that aims to promote local cinematic works to a wider audience.

Culture - Sports Music video encourages frontline forces in COVID-19 fight Singer Vu Thang Loi debuted its music video “Thương nhớ Sài Gòn” (Miss Saigon) to encourage frontline forces and local residents in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in Ho Chi Minh City.