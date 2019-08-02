Nha Lang features Muong culture

Nha Lang (House of Lang- the landlord class of the Muong) is regarded as a symbol of power in the ancient society of Muong, one of the four largest ethnic groups in Vietnam.
Friday, August 2, 2019 - 14:52:15
