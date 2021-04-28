Tourists depart from Doan Mon, the main gate of the imperial citadel at 18 Hoang Dieu Street, Ba Dinh District, and enter the Forbidden City where they will experience the history, architecture and cultural values of the UNESCO heritage site.

Besides, visitors also enjoy royal performances and art programs along with an introduction to archaeological excavations shedding light on the Ly, Tran, and Le dynasties.

After visiting the exhibition hall of rare antiquities with some dating back 1,300 years, tourists can take part in a game in which they have to identify typical objects of feudal dynasties in the past.

Constructed in the 11th century under the Ly Dynasty, the citadel marks the independence of Dai Viet, today’s Vietnam. The royal citadel was the center of political power for many feudal dynasties. In 2010, the citadel was recognized as a UNESCO world heritage site for its significant cultural value, making it one of the most popular tourist attractions in the capital.

The evening tour is expected to become a unique tourism product for the city in the time ahead amid COVID-19./.

