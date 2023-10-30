Delegates cut the ribbon to launch the night tour to the Temple of Literature. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Tourists and locals in the capital city of Hanoi will have an opportunity to enjoy a feast of dazzling light and traditional music and a taste of quintessence of Vietnamese educational history while engaging in the night tour to the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in the heart of Hanoi.

The service was officially launched on October 29 by the Centre for Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam Cultural and Scientific Activities.



This is the fourth tour of this kind in Hanoi, following those the Hoa Lo Prison Relic, the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, and the Vietnam Museum of Literature.



The Temple of Literature's night tour offers tourists an entirely different experience as compared to the visit to the UNESCO heritage site during the day since it uses technology and lighting, rather than the theatrical format applied to other tours.



Visitors are taken to different areas in the Temple of Literate, from the gate to various key places inside the complex.

The 3D-mapping presentation at Thai Hoc Hall tells stories about Confucianism and the history of the first Vietnamese imperial university. (Photo: VNA)

A centerpiece of the tour is in the Thai Hoc Hall, which is transformed on the theme of “Tinh hoa dao hoc” (Essence of Education) by the sparkling lighting system and 3D-mapping technology, telling the stories about Confucianism as well as the history of the first Vietnamese imperial university.



Meanwhile, Khue Van Cac (Constellation of Literature Pavilion) serves as a venue for stellar traditional music performances, Vuon Bia Tien Si (Laureate Stelae Garden) gives visitors a better insight into the list of scholar figures with support of the mapping presentation, and Dai thanh spolights images of examination hall through the virtual reality technology.

At the launching ceremony, Director of the Centre for Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam Cultural and Scientific Activities Le Xuan Kieu said that it is necessary to make a change to suit the current situation as the cultural industry is being developed in the capital city.



New tourism offerings have been set up to satisfy tourists’ cravings, he said, adding the centre will work to complete the night tour, making the heritage site become more attractive.



Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the National Council for Cultural Heritage Dang Van Bai said the Temple of Literature is a historical relic site and a hub for innovation in the capital city, stressing the launch of the night tour is a standout example of the private-public cooperation that will bring benefits to both locals and tourists.



Besides, it will help local heritage sites glow with new vitality, he added.



The night tour is open from 19:20 to 22:30 on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, with the 3D Mapping presentation available at 20:00, 21:00 and 22:00.

Hanoi is a pioneer in developing night-time tourism and now there are various options for visitors to do in the capital city at night.



Night tours are often fully booked, proving their popularity. Many travel businesses have included them in the journeys of domestic and international tourists. Hanoi night tour products have brought great experiences to visitors, creating a unique feature of the capital's tourism.



Recently, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism issued Decision 1894/QD-BVHTTDL on a project to develop various models of night tourism products, offering a wide variety of activities such as cultural and art shows, sport and health-beauty care, shopping and food./.

