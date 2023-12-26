Night tours surprise visitors to Ho Chi Minh City
In response to Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week 2023, the municipal Department of Tourism in cooperation with the District 1 People’s Committee organised a night tour called “District 1 - Night Colours” so that visitors can experience and learn about the culture and history of the city.
-
The first destination on the night tour is the Continental Saigon Hotel - the oldest French-style hotel in Vietnam. (Photo: Tin tuc Newspaper)
-
The Ho Chi Minh City Theatre is also a must-see destination on the tour. (Photo: Tin tuc Newspaper)
-
Ben Thanh Market at night is quite an appealing destination for tourists. (Photo: Tin tuc Newspaper)
-
There are many activities in the Ben Thanh Market area for residents and tourists to attend during the 3rd Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week. (Photo: Tin tuc Newspaper)
-
At the end of the night tour, visitors can enjoy entertainment along the Nguyen Hue pedestrian mall, unique cafés at Apartment 42 Nguyen Hue Street, and Bach Dang Wharf Park, etc. (Photo: Tin tuc Newspaper)