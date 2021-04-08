Nine imported cases of COVID-19 raise national count to 2,668
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Nine imported cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 8, raising the national count to 2,668, according to the Health Ministry.
Of the new cases, two are Indian experts, and seven are Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad.
A total 2,429 COVID-19 patients in the country have been given the all-clear so far, while the death toll remains at 35.
Among patients still under treatment, 22 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 11 twice and 17 thrice.
Meanwhile, 36,971 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic areas are under medical monitoring nationwide, with 516 in hospitals, 20,830 in designated facilities and 15,625 at their accommodations./.
