Health Telehealth centre inaugurated in Ho Chi Minh City The Ministry of Health inaugurated a centre for telehealth diagnosis and consultation services (Telehealth) at Thong Nhat Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City on April 7 as part of activities in the framework of the remote medical examination and treatment project for the 2020-2025 period.

Health Ministry decides on allocation of vaccine doses supplied by COVAX The Ministry of Health on April 7 issued a decision on the allocation of 811,200 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to all 63 cities and provinces, and other agencies.

Health No new COVID-19 infections documented on April 8 morning Vietnam documented no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on April 8, making the nation’s tally unchanged at 2,659, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam records 11 new imported cases of COVID-19 Eleven new COVID-19 cases, all imported, were recorded in Vietnam in the 12 hours to 6pm on April 7, the Ministry of Health said.