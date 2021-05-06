Health 42 COVID-19 cases recorded with links to Hospital for Tropical Diseases Hanoi recorded five locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 42 others with links to an outbreak at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2 in Dong Anh district on May 4-6, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Health Hoang Duc Hanh has said.

Health Hanoi-based hospital disinfected after COVID-19 infections Soldiers from the Vietnamese army’s chemical division on May 6 disinfected the Hanoi-based National Hospital for Tropical Diseases which has been a COVID-19 hotspot in the latest outbreak.

Health Military Hospital 105’s doctor positive for coronavirus A doctor of the Military Hospital 105 has tested positive for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19, the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control confirmed on May 6.

Health More cases linked with hospital’s COVID-19 cluster detected Nine cases of COVID-19 associated with the pandemic cluster at the Hanoi-based National Hospital for Tropical Diseases were reported on May 6 morning. ​