A kindergarten teacher in Ninh Binh cleans the classroom (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh (VNA) – The educational sector of Ninh Binh is rolling out flexible measures in COVID-19 prevention and control to ensure safety for students, as the northern province’s caseload has been on the rise after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

The provincial Department of Education and Training is working with the health sector to update situation in the locality and staff and students’ health conditions.

More than 159,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to children aged 12-17, reaching 93 percent.

The agencies are speeding up vaccination for students and arranging training on taking samples for COVID-19 quick test, Deputy Director of the Education and Training Department Dinh Van Kham said.

Schools are asked to stay vigilant and ensure quality and efficiency of in-person classes, refrain from holding group activities, as well as build scenarios and stand ready to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak situation.

The official underlined that safety is the top priority in school reopening, and due attention must be paid to disadvantaged and final year students.

Ninh Binh province is home to 477 educational establishments. Kindergartens are set to reopen after February 13./.