Participants at the working session (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Binh (VNA) - A delegation from the Hungarian National Assembly (NA) led by First Deputy of the Speaker Márta Mátrai paid a working visit to the northern province of Ninh Binh on April 15 as part of their trip to Vietnam.



During a working session with the delegation, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Doan Minh Huan highlighted the fine relations between Vietnam and Hungary, saying that the visit contributes to promoting parliamentary diplomacy between the two countries, and offers a good opportunity for Ninh Binh to expand ties with Balatonfured city of Hungary.



He briefed the guests on local potential, and strength, saying that Ninh Binh is known as one of the top three automotive industry centres in Vietnam.



Ninh Binh aims to become a centrally-run city with a millennium-old urban heritage by 2035. To achieve this goal, the province needs cooperation of traditional partners, including Hungary, he said.



The locality identifies cultural industry and heritage value exploitation as the pillars of tourism development, he stressed.



Ninh Binh hopes to collaborate on tourism, training and developing high-quality human resources, sharing experience in tourism development and cultural preservation and in building laws related to heritage conservation, especially legislation tailored to urban areas with heritage, he added.



For her part, Mátrai expressed her impression on the beauty of natural landscapes of Ninh Binh, and highly valued the working visit of local officials to Balatonfured in June 2023.



She spoke highly of Ninh Binh's proposals to Hungary in areas such as investment attraction and legislation, affirming that her country always supports and promotes these areas.



Regarding education and training cooperation, Vietnam regularly sends students to study in Hungary, with approximately 200 students per year, she said.



Apart from granting scholarships, Hungary continues to monitor and accompany students who have received scholarships to study in Hungary, she said, adding that this will be an opportunity for people from Ninh Binh to join this training support./.