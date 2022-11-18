Travel Japan launches tourism promotion campaign in Vietnam The Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) in Vietnam on November 15 launched a campaign to promote Japanese tourism in the Southeast Asian nation, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties (1973-2023).

