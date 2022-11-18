Ninh Binh: first Trang An heritage festival kicks off
At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)Ninh Binh (VNA) – The first Trang An heritage festival is underway in the northern province of Ninh Binh, with the participation of 14 provinces and cities from across the nation.
Addressing the opening ceremony on November 17, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said he hopes via the festival, Ninh Binh will further prioritise the building of culture and the promotion and conservation of cultural value of the province and the nation.
He suggested the locality focus on measures to mobilise efforts from people and businesses to the cultural preservation work and to develop tourism into a spearheaded sector.
The Deputy PM expected the festival will become a heritage brand of Ninh Binh.
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)At the ceremony, a grand art programme took place, gathering hundreds of artists, actors, and folk artisans in Vietnam and from abroad.
Lasting until November 19, the festival is also set to treat visitors to an exhibition on cultural heritage, traditions, and history, a street festival, a concert highlighting cultural heritage and contemporary sound, and a closing ceremony.
Ninh Binh, home to the Trang An Landscape Complex – a mixed cultural and natural heritage site of the world that earned the recognition in 2014, is eyeing to make the festival a biennial event at the national level, and later international one./.