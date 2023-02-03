Ninh Binh - one of 10 most welcoming regions: Booking.com
The northern province of Ninh Binh has been named among the 10 most welcoming regions in the world, one of the category of the Traveller Review Awards 2023 recently announced by Booking.com, a hotel booking app covering 228 countries and territories.
A view of Tam Coc in the Trang An Landscape Complex of Ninh Binh. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The northern province of Ninh Binh has been named among the 10 most welcoming regions in the world, one of the category of the Traveller Review Awards 2023 recently announced by Booking.com, a hotel booking app covering 228 countries and territories.
Ninh Binh stands at the seventh position on the list, which also include La Rioja (Spain), Epirus (Greek), Oberosterreich (Austria), County Down (UK), Mures (Romania), Marlborough (New Zealand), Limon (Costa Rica), Newfoundland & Labrador (Canada), and North Dakota (US).
Ninh Binh, 90 km southeast of Hanoi, has rich potential in cultural and spiritual tourism. It also boasts a charming natural landscape and many unique and amazing caves. Ninh Binh is home to the ancient capital of Hoa Lu during the reign of the Dinh Dynasty (968-980).
With unique artistic, geological, geomorphic, and landscape values and traces of pre-historic life, the Trang An Landscape Complex of Ninh Binh was recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site in June 2014, becoming the first mixed natural and cultural property in Vietnam. It is also home to a number of attractions recognised as special national relic sites.
Booking.com also announced the list of 10 most welcoming cities (towns) in Vietnam, comprising Phong Nha (Quang Binh), Ninh Binh, Hoi An (Quang Nam), Hue (Thua Thien-Hue), Mai Chau (Hoa Binh), Tuy Hoa (Phu Yen), Con Dao (Ba Ria-Vung Tau), Dong Hoi (Quang Binh), Cat Ba (Hai Phong), and Sa Pa (Lao Cai).
The ranking was based on more than 240 million verified reviews from Booking.com travellers.
This year, the Traveller Review Awards also honours 1.36 million accommodation service suppliers around the world in terms of hospitality level, including more than 10,000 in Vietnam./.