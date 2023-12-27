Culture - Sports Workshop discusses safeguarding of precious intangible cultural heritages Experts, managers and artisans looked into intangible cultural heritage preservation in Vietnam over the past 20 years at a workshop in Hanoi on December 26.

Culture - Sports Antiques with dragon images displayed in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Museum of History on December 25 opened an exhibition showcasing 100 antiques with dragon images as the Lunar New Year 2024 – the Year of Dragon - is nearing.