Business Hoa Phat's steel sales enjoy 2.3-fold rise in February Vietnam’s largest steelmaker, Hoa Phat Group, sold a total of 450,000 tonnes of construction steel products in February, representing a 2.3-fold increase year on year and a rise of 17 percent against January.

Business HCM City's retail sales of goods, services down 6.6 percent in two months Ho Chi Minh City’s total retail sales of goods and revenues from services exceeded 89.09 trillion VND (3.9 billion USD) in February, up 0.4 percent against the previous month and 0.9 percent from the same period last year.

Business Kien Giang to use 224 million USD for public investment plan this year The southern province of Kien Giang will spend over 5.12 trillion VND (224.2 million USD) implementing its public investment plan in 2022, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.

Business Thai Vietjet to resume Bangkok – Da Nang air route in late March Thai Vietjet - the operator with most flight services between Vietnam and Thailand, has announced that the carrier will resume its international air service linking the Thai capital city of Bangkok and the central beach city of Da Nang in Vietnam from March 27, 2022.